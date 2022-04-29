PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his mother in their home.

David Ohlson is charged with second-degree murder.

Ohlson was charged after a woman’s husband called 911 saying his son shot her. Deputies found the woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She died while in surgery at a hospital. Ohlson and his father were taken to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Ohlson’s father said he and his wife were separated for about three weeks and he’s been living at another relative’s home. He received a call that his son was “acting out” and mentioned a gun. He went to their home and found his wife standing and his son sitting cross-legged on the floor. He said his son pointed the gun at him, then at his wife. He stated he went to move closer to his son when Ohlson pulled the trigger and shot his mother.

Ohlson talked to deputies and said his life fell apart about three weeks before when his parents separated. He said his mother recently lost her empathy toward him and he believed she was planning to leave his life. He said he came home from school but his mother was at her friend’s house. He said when she got home, he and his mother got into an argument and she was very cold toward him. Ohlson said he got angry and went and got the shotgun from the safe in the house. Ohlson said he put it in his car because he planned to kill his mother’s friend.

Ohlson said he couldn’t follow through with killing his mother’s friend so he took the gun inside their house. He said he pointed the gun at her while they were arguing, then at himself. He said things calmed down and he unloaded the gun but when his father arrived, he put a round in the chamber and shot his mother. Ohlson told deputies he had no right to shoot his mother over words and said of all the people he planned to shoot, he did not expect his mother to be one of them.

Ohlson is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

He has pleaded not guilty and demands a jury trial.