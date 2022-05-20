PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager accused of killing his mother in April plans to plead insanity.

David Ohlson, 18, is in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

This week, his attorney filed a motion with their intent to rely on the insanity defense.

In that motion, it says Ohlson has diagnosed psychotic disorder, mood disorder, severely impaired mental processes, adjustment disorder and reduced cognitive, emotional and personality controls.

Ohlson told deputies his parents recently separated and he was afraid his mom would leave him.