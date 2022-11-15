PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Public school teachers in Escambia County had some strong words for the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

They said they’re experiencing burnout because they’re taking on more responsibilities as the district struggles with a teacher and staff shortage. They also said they need more money to be able to feed and take care of their own families.

For more than 30 minutes, Escambia County Public Schools employees addressed the board with their concerns.

“It’s sad that I spend all day taking care of other people’s children and I can’t even afford childcare for my own daughter,” Dorie Nickerson said.

“It’s impossible for us to give you anything when we’re beat up, overlooked, and quite frankly, neglected,” Terry Robinson said.

“I need you to know how insignificant you make me and my peers feel,” Lisette Guttery said. “I need for you to look in my tired eyes and tell me I am enough to make an effort to continue a discussion in hopes of making things just a little better.”

The teachers’ union, Escambia Education Association, said the school district has stopped negotiations with them. The union is asking for a few changes including higher salaries and bonuses for special education teachers.