ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A missing male swimmer was found dead Thursday near the Sanders Beach Community Center.

According to city officials, the Pensacola Fire Department responded by boat to a call for a missing swimmer around 10:35 a.m.

Rescue crews recovered the body of the adult male around 11:10 a.m. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.