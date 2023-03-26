ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire at a storage business in Escambia County Florida leaves a mess behind. Escambia Fire Rescue posted these images Friday. This is from a blaze Thursday morning at a storage business in the 1100 block of West Nine Mile Road.

The post says this was a two-alarm fire that burned through at least two storage units. They say an aggressive response prevented it from spreading to more units. Officials say at least two units were a total loss and eight others had smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the post adds that the cause “is suspicious in nature.” No one was hurt.