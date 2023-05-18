PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people wanted for stealing wallets in Pensacola in February were arrested for stealing wallets in St. Augustine, Florida, in March, Pensacola Police said Thursday, May 18.

In February, two people were caught on camera stealing an 89-year-old woman’s wallet at a Pensacola grocery store. Officers said there have been many similar instances at stores around the city.

On March 25, Robert Lahori, 58, Megan Steele, 42, Tari Pope-FanFan, 60, and April Strong, 39, were arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for committing similar crimes in that area. Lahori, Steele and Pope-FanFan had active warrants out for the crimes in Pensacola.

All three suspects are still in police custody.