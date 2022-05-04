PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Tuesday after Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Pensacola Beach resort on Portofino Drive about a man “acting strange” and trying to use a fake identification and credit cards to check into the resort. It took a taser and a car chase to bring the man into custody.

When deputies arrived to the resort, they saw the suspect, Jonte Bates, walking down a flight of stairs, according to an ECSO Facebook post. ECSO said when Bates saw the deputy’s patrol car, Bates ran.

The deputy chased Bates after he was ordered to stop running several times. The ECSO said Bates ignored the deputy’s commands. That’s when the deputy hit Bates with a taser.

But the taser did not stop Bates, according to the ECSO. Bates kept running and got into the driver seat of a blue Mazda, which the ECSO described as a “getaway car.” ECSO said Bates tried to flee in the Mazda, with the deputy “hanging from the driver’s side door.”

Bates, who was driving without his glasses, circled the resort’s guard shack several times before losing control of the car and smashing through the exit swing arm, according to ECSO. The car then flipped and, with tires still spinning, landed upside down.

(Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

Bates crawled out of the Mazada and “surrendered to deputies,” according to the ECSO. In the car, deputies said they found equipment for making fake IDs, drugs and a pistol. Bates allegedly had several fake names, including Indego Clemons, Massico Morris and Marcus Walker.

Bates faces charges of possession of counterfeit equipment, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, uttering forged instruments and possession of a controlled substance without permission.