PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Jeffrey Todd Stahler, 61, faces multiple charges including felony first degree homicide after investigators with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office found a dead body Saturday night.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the 4100 block of Diamond Street in Pace where they located a dead body.

After reviewing the body, they found signs of foul play and determined the injuries on the body indicated that the person was murdered.

Stahler attempted to run away from deputies when they tried to apprehend him, according to SRCSO. He was eventually captured and charged with first degree felony homicide, murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, third degree felony obstructing justice: tampering with evidence in criminal preceding, second degree felony assault; aggravated assault on officer, and third degree felony resisting officer: with violence.

The victim has not been identified by investigators yet.