Sunday night shooting kills woman, injures man in Escambia County, Florida

Update: A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting late Sunday night in Escambia County Florida. Deputies say a couple was working on their car before 11 at 3700 West Floyd Drive. Three men walked by and the man’s dog started bothering them. Officials say one of the men shot the dog.

The couple caught up to the men in their car and that’s when an argument started. One of the men on the street shot at the vehicle. The man and woman were hit, drove to a location on T street, and were then taken to a hospital. The woman died and the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. So far no word on any arrests.

Original Story: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead and another wounded and deputies are searching for the gunman. Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened at 10:50 Sunday night on North T street. That is where they found a man and woman shot.

Both were taken to a hospital where the woman died, the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Sheriff’s deputies say no arrests have been made. They are still searching for answers in this case.