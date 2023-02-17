PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tip off for the Sun Belt Conference men and women’s basketball championship will take place February 28 at the Pensacola Bay Center with the championship games on March 6.

The city will welcome 28 teams between the men and women’s tournament. The 14 schools will be brining their marching bands, spirit squads and fans.

On Saturday March 4, the Bay Center will host Fan Fest, a free event with food, vendors and fun.

This year marks the the third year Pensacola is hosting the tournament. Last year, the tournament brought in more than 3,500 visitors and an economic impact of over 2.4 million dollars, according to Pensacola Sports.

The city continues to prove itself a prime location for sports tourism. In November, Pensacola hosted the SEC women’s soccer tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex. According to Pensacola Sports, that tournament brought the city 2.5 million dollars.

City officials say hosting these events attracts people to the city and, hopefully, keeps them coming back.

“It brings people back.” Said Darien Schaefer, CEO of Visit Pensacola. “To say we’re gonna come back again when we have more time to do more things. They’re dining out, they’re going out and enjoying some of our attractions. So the economic impact really does spread.”

However the tournament is not just for Sun Belt conference fans. Residents are also encouraged to check out the talent that will brought to the city.

“You get the chance to see high caliber athletic performance here because this is the finals this is the tournament,” said Schaefer. “You know you either win and move on or you lose and go home so everybody is putting it all out there on the floor which is really exciting.”

The city hopes the success of tournaments like these will bring other sports and conferences to Pensacola.

“I think it’s hard to think of a better place to hold a sporting event. Our beaches, our downtown is a great place to hangout and spend time. Pensacola is this neutral ground that everyone can come to and enjoy,” said Schaefer.

Tickets will sold in two game sessions, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Pensacola Bay Center box office. Group discounts are also available.