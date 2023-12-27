PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new president has been named for the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

Dr. Jason Foland will officially become the president on Jan. 21, 2024. Foland worked as the Chief Medical Officer at the children’s hospital from August 2019 to June 2023. In June, Foland moved to the Panama City area to serve as the CMO for Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Gulf and Emerald Coast hospitals.

Dr. Jason Foland will be taking over as President of the Studer Family Children’s Hospital in January. (Photo courtesy of Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart)

Foland will be responsible for working with other hospital leadership in “enhancing collaboration and innovation to improve patient, associate and physician experiences,” read a news release from the hospital.

“Pediatric medicine has been my passion my entire life. And I’m thrilled to carry on that passion in this new role,” Foland said. “I am excited to continue and build upon the hospital’s track record of excellence.”

Foland completed his residency in Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. He followed that with a three-year fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston at Emory University School of Medicine. Foland previously served as the Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for more than five years.