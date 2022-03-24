PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Students in Escambia County are no longer allowed to keep guns in their cars on school campuses.

The school board approved a 90-day emergency order to stop students, mainly seniors, from keeping guns inside their cars on campus. In that time period, they will discuss a permanent policy and vote on it at a later meeting.

A stolen gun found in a Tate High School senior’s car earlier this month is sparking this conversation among school leaders.

“I understand people’s rights to carry arms but these are our students and these are our schools and I really am concerned about their safety,” said School Board Member Patty Hightower.

The school district’s General Counsel Ellen Odom talked about the state law at this week’s board meeting.

“A person who has a firearm securely encased in the interior of their vehicle cannot be criminally prosecuted,” said Odom. “It is lawful for them to do that however there is a specific statutory provision that allows school boards to waive that.”

The board voted 4-0 to approve that waiver. Odom said if the school district did not opt-out, it could be dangerous for everyone on a school campus.

“A student can have a firearm in their car and if they get crosswise with someone, all they need to do is go outside and they have easy access to the firearm,” said Odom.

This emergency order only applies to guns in students’ cars and not parents or school employees.

Board members will be discussing this over the next couple months then they’ll vote on a permanent policy.