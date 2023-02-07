ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students around 10:20 a.m. She said the sheriff’s office school resource officers are handling the situation.

By 11 a.m., an Escambia County Public School spokesperson said the school was moved to a less elevated level of security.

“Based on information received from a student, the school was placed into an elevated state of security while an investigation was initiated,” said Cody Strother from ECPS. “The school has since been moved to a less elevated level of security, and we aipate it returning to normal operations very soon. Because the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, we will always err on the side of caution as we investigate reports like this one.”