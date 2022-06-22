PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola community is shaken once again after a double homicide Wednesday morning.

Pensacola Police said they were called before 11 a.m. to Attucks Court off West Desoto Street in Pensacola and found one man shot and killed. A woman was also shot and transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Residents and police said they are concerned as gun violence continues to bring heartache to communities in Pensacola.

“This happened in an area where these are people’s homes,” said Sgt. Britney Sturgeon with the Pensacola Police Department.

“This is between two buildings where this happened. Many residents inside and outside their homes,” said Sturgeon. “It’s a community. It’s broad daylight. It’s very dangerous, so absolutely it’s a concern.”

Community activist Ellison Bennett was on scene of the double homicide Wednesday, June 22, and said he’s fed up with gun violence in Pensacola. Family members of the shooting victims could be seen outside their apartments crying as they mourned the loss of their loved ones.

“It’s another tragedy that didn’t have to happen, I mean, you got children out here out of school, and you got a shooting in broad daylight,” said Bennett. “Stop the violence. I got great-nieces and nephews that live out here at Attucks Court just a few feet from where the shooting (happened). So, I’m always going to speak out against violence, It angers me a lot that people feel that taking a person’s life is OK. It’s not OK.”

Police continue to investigate and are working to capture the suspect or suspects. Several shots were fired, according to police. No suspect information is available at this time.

“We’ve had a lot of shootings in Escambia County,” said Sturgeon. “We need answers. We need assistance from the community.”