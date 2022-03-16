PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three city governments in Northwest Florida have now sent — or will send — letters to the Florida Public Service Commission, asking for a review of rate increases that have left residents puzzled over their Florida Power & Light bills.

Milton and Crestview leaders have already sent letters, and Pensacola leaders will send theirs by the end of the week, according to a city spokeswoman.

For weeks, residents have protested high power bills. Rate increases approved by the Florida Public Service Commission have doubled or tripled some Florida Power & Light customer’s bills.

Those customers are grateful elected officials are taking notice.

“I feel like the City of Pensacola, Crestview and Milton standing up on behalf of the people they represent is absolutely amazing,” said Brandy Johnson, who started a petition against higher utility bills experienced since Florida Power & Light took over Gulf Power. “I feel like it’s the first step in the right direction.”

In letters sent to the Public Service Commission, officials are calling on the PSC to investigate the rate increases to ensure they’re quote “fair and reasonable.”

In a statement, the PSC said the rate increase was approved after a thorough review and hearing from residents.



Florida Power & Light said they understand the hardships some are facing and are making improvements to eventually lower power bills.

“We are committed to our customers in Northwest Florida and are continuing to invest and make improvements to the grid that will reduce bills in the years ahead,” a FPL statement reads.

Advocates said they don’t know if the letters from city leaders will change anything right away but, they remain hopeful.

“I just hope together we can make a difference,” said Johnson.

Escambia County Commissioners will discuss next week whether they will send a letter to the Public Service Commission as well.