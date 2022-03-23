PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting at police in February will not be prosecuted.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Wednesday, March 23 that Corey Marioneaux Jr. will no longer face criminal charges for shooting at officers Feb 3.

Marioneaux shot at officers as they entered his home at 2515 N. 7th Ave. Officers said they announced they were police before entering the home. One bullet hit a SWAT officer’s shield, but no one was injured.

The investigation determined that Marioneaux put his gun down once he knew he was firing at officers. He seemed to be shocked and said he was sorry. He did not know police were at his door, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office.

Marioneaux also said that he “thought the police were people who were looking for him, apparently fearful of others in the community who he felt intended him harm,” according to the release.

Marioneaux was charged with attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, but there was not enough evidence to establish that Marioneaux knew he shot at officers.

“Knowledge is an essential element of the offense. The evidence would show that Marioneaux fired the shot at the exact moment the door burst open. Under the unique set of circumstances, he did not have adequate time to perceive and appreciate that it was a uniformed police officer equipped with a ballistic shield on the other side of the door. The manner in which he repudiated his intent to fire upon a police officer substantiates his claim that he did not know it was the police when he fired the shot.” News release from the State Attorney’s office

The state attorney’s office consulted with Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall. Pensacola Police declined to comment further on the state attorney’s decision. The investigation also found that the search warrant conducted by Pensacola Police followed Florida Laws.

Attorneys James Bryant, Carlos Moore, Rodney Diggs and Reganel Reeves represented Corey Marioneaux. They released a statement following the investigation’s results: