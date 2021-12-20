State of Florida Office Hours announced for the Holidays

Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Health announced their holiday operating hours beginning this week.

The Escambia County location will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31.

  • COVID-19 testing services will be available on Thursday, Dec 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Fairfield Drive location. This will be done by appointment only.
  • Community Health Northwest Florida’s dental clinic located in the FDOH-Escambia building on Fairfield Drive will be in operation on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30.
  • CAN Community Health located in the FDOH-Escambia building on North Palafox will be in operation on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30

FDOH-Escambia offices will resume services on Monday, Dec. 27 at their regular hours and service after New Years Day will resume normal on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

