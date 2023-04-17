ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is limiting services due to staffing shortages. A variety of issues such as hurricane damages, a fire and conveyor belt problems have forced the ECUA recycling facility to close at least once a year for the last four years.

“It’s very hard to hire a maintenance technician nowadays,” said executive director Bruce Woody. “Since the Pandemic occurred we’ve had particular challenges with CDL, hiring equipment operators with commercial drivers licenses.”

During what’s expected to be about a four week period, the facility will only be able to process source separated recyclables like cardboard.

While ECUA will still be collecting recycling bins from residents, mixed materials picked up will not be recycled, and will be left in the landfill.

The change will affect other cities like Mobile, who also use the processing facility.

Mobile will engage in their backup contract with a processing facility in Baton Rouge, but will not be able to accept glass products.

Those at ECUA are still encouraging people to practice “positive recycling habits”.

“We want you to keep in the same routine of recycling so that the transition back to being in service is a nice smooth one,” said Woody.

According to ECUA, billing will stay the same because recycling services are free for residents to opt in to.

“Recycling is an expensive operation,” said Woody. “It actually costs more to recycle than it does to send to the landfill. But environmentally, its the right thing to do and its why we as a community have made the extra investment as a public sector employer to provide that service.”

The pause in operation is expected to last about four weeks, and because of recruiting efforts ECUA tells WKRG News 5 they do not expect it to be a long term problem.

Job openings at ECUA can be found here.