PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sun Belt Conference basketball teams are in Pensacola this week for their conference championship tournament.

That means players’ families are also in Pensacola eating downtown, staying in hotels, and flying in and out of the Pensacola International Airport.

This kind of sports tourism is growing in the Pensacola area, Pensacola Sports President Ray Palmer said Wednesday.

More than 8,000 tickets were sold for the tournament hosted at the Pensacola Bay Center in downtown Pensacola.

Palmer said he expects the economic impact of the tournament last year, between $3.5 and $4 million, to increase 20% this year.

“It’s millions upon millions of dollars of economic impact,” Palmer said. “It’s not even just the direct economic impact, but it’s the fantastic exposure our communities get. That is marketing value we couldn’t write a check for.”

Last week, officials announced the SEC Women’s Soccer tournament, held in Orange Beach for nearly two decades, will now be played at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex until at least 2024.

Palmer said Pensacola Sports, a sports organizing and management group, had bid on the soccer tournament for years. When the opportunity came, Pensacola jumped on it.

“(The tournament) had to move somewhere. We had our hand raised and we were like, ‘here we are,’” he said. “Orange Beach said, “we’d like to see (the tournament) move to Pensacola. We’ll help you get to Pensacola and be successful if you can’t stay here.’”

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday he is excited about the sports tourism boom and the SEC noticing what Pensacola has to offer.

“The most critical thing I came away with from last Thursday’s meeting with (SEC Commissioner) Greg Sankey was that the students enjoy coming here,” Robinson said. “He said this was by far the highest rated by student athletes.”

Escambia County and Pensacola Sports have plans to make upgrades at the soccer complex ahead of the SEC tournament. The improvements include new grass and building an additional multi-purpose room for extra locker rooms. Palmer said renovating sports complexes in the area might open up more opportunities.

“We want us to bring as much sports tourism to our region as we possibly can,” he said.

The Sun Belt championship tournament continues throughout the week.