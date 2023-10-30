PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Splash City Adventures is set to host a “Food Drive FUNdraiser” for Feeding the Gulf Coast on Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

Each person who brings two canned food items will receive a free ticket for unlimited rides and attractions for one day this weekend. Attractions and rides include go-karts, mini golf, laser tag, bumper boat, ferris wheel, park train, carousel, taxi jet, truckin’ USA, Miner Mike, swings, tilt a whirl, antique cars, mini Himalayan, frog hopper, scrambler and a balloon race.

Paintball and the arcade are not included, but they’re each available for purchase separately.

“Splash City Adventures is all about bringing families together,” Splash City Adventures General Manager West Hubbard said. “We’re glad to partner with Feeding the Gulf Coast to raise awareness and food donations to make a difference and help fight hunger in our community.”

1 in 5 people along the Gulf Coast is food insecure and doesn’t know where their next meal will come from. Feeding the Gulf Coast and Farm to City have partnered for 10 years to provide 800 Escambia and Santa Rosa County families with Thanksgiving meals.

Any non-perishable items are welcome, but here is a list of items that can be donated:

canned cranberry sauce

cream of mushroom soup

canned sweet peas

canned yams

canned pie filling

instant potatoes — boxed or canned

gravy — boxed or canned

boxed stuffing

Splash City Adventures will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is located at 6907 Pensacola Blvd.

More information is available on the park’s website.