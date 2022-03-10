WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Less than a week after a driver ran over a man and left the scene, speed tables were installed where the man was killed on Patton Drive.

Five speed tables were installed starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 10. Neighbors said it’s long overdue and they hope it’s just the first step to prevent another death.

“It feels like Christmas for me because we’re seeing safety for people,” said Laura Merritt. “I’m hoping that it alerts a lot of people to slow down and just be more aware.”

Merritt is a community activist and before the deadly crash on March 5, she gathered enough signatures from neighbors to make this happen. Unfortunately, these changes are coming after 68-year-old Thomas Kressler was run over and killed Saturday morning.

“Have a heart,” said Merritt. “You know it could save your life. It could save somebody else’s life. Just slow down.”

Natasha Barber talked to WKRG News 5 about the most concerning behavior she sees from drivers on this street.

“Speeding, not paying attention, on their phone..not caring about nothing,” said Barber. “They don’t even care if kids are out here.”

Barber said knowing how people drive here, the speed tables might take some time to make a difference.

“It probably will eventually but they’re still going to speed over it and their heads are gonna keep hitting their roof, that’s it, but they’ll learn their lesson sooner or later,” said Barber.

Neighbors are also calling for more street lighting and some crosswalks with blinking lights.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the only description they have of the car that hit Kressler is “possibly an older model, with front end damage and damage to a glass headlight.”

If you have any information about the fatal hit-and-run, you’re asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.