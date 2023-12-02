ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — No matter what the forecast calls for, fans at Five Flags Speedway are ready for an action-packed weekend.

“Good times, good music, and good races,” Henry Lowery, a spectator at this weekend’s event, said.

“It’s the end of the season for all these guys and they let it all hang out here,” Tim Bryant, General Manager of Five Flags Speedway said.

It’s the 56th annual snowball derby!

“The crowd gets bigger and bigger every year. It doesn’t get smaller it just keeps getting bigger,” Timothy Burson, who was in attendance Friday said.

The 300-lap race and its qualifying races bring locals and tourists alike to the Pensacola area for a thrilling weekend, featuring some of the best drivers in several classes.

“To watch Stephen Nasse number 51 race, he’s gonna win!” fan Tonnie Jones said.

Organizers said the event brings millions to the local economy.

“These people are staying in hotels, sleeping in the beds, many of them are renting houses now, but they’re eating at the restaurants; they’re shopping in our stores, and that’s what we like about it,” Bryant said.

But with rain in the forecast this weekend, those at Five Flags Speedway are doing everything they can to make sure the weather doesn’t slow the weekend down.

“The snowball derby has a next clear day policy, so if it rained out on Sunday we’d run it on Monday,” Bryant said. “This year, we’d implement a next clear day policy for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100, which typically runs the night before the derby and it’s become a huge event in its own right. So we may be here Monday running that race. At the end of the day, we want to make sure these fans get to see what they came to see.”

Weather permitting, the Snowflake 100 is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, and the event everyone’s waiting for, the 300-lap Snowball Derby is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.