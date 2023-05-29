PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Juan Sebastian de Elcano, a Spanish Navy Training Ship, is in the Port of Pensacola and you can take a tour any day this week.

The ship is docked at the Port of Pensacola at Commendencia Street Slip and the tours are free.

The Elcano is a four-masted top sail schooner and is one of the oldest tall ships sailing today. It was built in 1927 and named after “the Spanish explorer who completed Ferdinand Magellan’s first-ever circumnavigation of the earth from 1519 to 1522,” according to the release. The ship is the third-largest tall ship in the world at 370 feet long.

“As a training ship, the Elcano’s main mission is to cultivate seamanship among the future officers of the Spanish Navy: The Midshipmen,” reads the release. “The purpose of the training cruise on board the Elcano is to enhance and broaden Midshipmen education and nautical training. Elcano’s presence in foreign ports contributes to Spain’s foreign policy and develops Midshipmen leadership qualities both at sea and on land.”

Schedule of Ship events and Public Tours:

Tuesday, May 30

Public Tours: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Public Tours: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Public Tours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Public Tours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Ship departs from the Port of Pensacola at noon

To stay up to date with any changes for tour schedule, go to the Pensacola Navy League website.