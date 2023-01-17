ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road.

Upon arrival, ECFR said flames were seen from the window of a mobile home with all occupants outside. ECFR said they quickly attacked the fire, bringing the situation under control by 12:17 p.m. There were no injuries or fatalities.

ECFR conducted the investigation and determined a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause of the fire.

ECFR units E4, E9, E6, E1, 901, 902, BC3 and PS1 responded to the fire.

ECFR provided several tips on space heater safety:

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 ft. away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.

Portable space heaters should be turned OFF every time you leave the room and before going to bed.

Never plug a space heater in a power strip.

Install carbon monoxide detectors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

For portable electric heaters: