PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a sonic boom rattled houses at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Pensacola residents were startled and confused.

“I was watching TV and it kinda vibrated the house it was so loud,” said resident Travis Milburn. “So I jumped up, the dog jumped up, and I went outside kind of looking to see if there was an explosion in the neighborhood or something like that.”

“I thought it was an accident outside our house,” said Mike Mihlow. “I thought someone hit a car, or it the house it was loud. Shook the whole house.”

Some took to social media to find out what the noise could have possibly been.

“I got messages from the ring doorbell that everyone was wondering the same thing,” said Lisa Mihlow.

To many people’s surprise, the boom was actually a Space X capsule reentering the atmosphere.

“Well, I wasn’t expecting that to be here, you know,” said Bebe Dodge.

Tuesday night, a SpaceX Capsule and Ax-2 crew returned to earth, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City.

“It was pretty wild,” said the Mihlow couple. “But to hear that it was SpaceX is awesome. It was really cool we like that stuff.”

According to SpaceX, the capsules’ four astronauts returned to Earth after spending 10 days in space.

“I’m glad our country is doing good things with the space program and I hope it continues,” said George Dogde. “I’m curious about other planets, other life forms. I think we’re reaching a point now where we should know some of those things.”