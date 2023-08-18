PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some parents are upset as pictures spread on social media showing some school libraries closed in Escambia County.

“Our media specialists are working hard,” School Board Member Patty Hightower said.

They’re working to review all reading materials to be in compliance with a new Florida law that prohibits sexual content. The law went into effect on July 1. Media specialists are the only ones allowed to review and they’re scrambling to get it all done.

Posts have spread on social media in the past week showing covered bookshelves and closed libraries.

“We did not decide to close media centers,” Board Chairman Paul Fetsko said. “That was not a decision made at this board.”

The majority are open with a restricted section but some schools have made the decision to close libraries until the costly and time-consuming process is complete and the board says they have to get it done.

“We’ve got to do what the state tells us to do,” Board Member Kevin Adams said. “We will follow the law.”

The same law prevents any discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in all schools. It also makes the process easier for anyone who wants to challenge books and instructional materials.