PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury found a Pensacola man guilty in the murder of former Pine Forest High School football star Ladarius (L.D.) Clardy.

The fourth day of the trial started Thursday morning with closing arguments. The 12-member jury deliberated for about an hour and just after noon, it was announced they found Da’Quavion Snowden guilty of first degree premeditated murder in the death of Clardy. They found him guilty in the attempted murder of Eric Young.

Clardy and Young were driving in a car together when more than fifty bullets were fired at them near Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Prosecutors say it was a “hit job” and neither of the victims were the intended target.

Snowden argued he was driving the car and never fired a gun. According to Assistant State Attorney Trey Myers, under Florida law, he is guilty for his and others actions when the intent is the same.

Clardy was a star on the football field at Pine Forest High School. He went on to play football at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He was back in town visiting family and friends when he was killed.

LaDaron Clardy, Ladarius’ father, said he’s relieved by the verdict and life sentence but he said there are others who should be held accountable.

“He took a life,” Clardy said. “So if you take a life, you deserve to have a life in prison. My message to Da’Quavion for him to do the right thing. For him to help us get the other guys who participated in helping murder my son.”

Not long after the verdict, the judge sentenced Snowden to life in prison without parole.

His brother, Amos Snowden, is also charged in Clardy’s murder. His trial date hasn’t been set. He is due in court in late September.