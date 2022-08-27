PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning.
15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from the shoreline.
Just under a week ago, a hammerhead shark was spotted close to shore at Orange Beach. This was the second hammerhead spotted on Orange Beach in a week. On Aug. 15, one was seen nearly 10 feet from the shore.
It’s best to avoid them when hammerheads swim near shorelines as they can be “potentially dangerous,” according to Outdoor Alabama.
