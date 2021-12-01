Six people homeless after fireplace fire destroys apartment building

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Escambia County has left six people homeless.

At 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.1, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire at the 1400 block of E. Johnson Ave. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the left side of the two-story apartment complex.

Crews were able to contain the fire by 6:57 a.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Investigators say the fire stemmed from a fireplace inside one of the units.

The American Red Cross is assisting those six people who were displaced after the fire. NAS Pensacola Fire, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department and Gulf Power provided assistance.