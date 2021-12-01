Six people homeless after fireplace fire destroys apartment building

Escambia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Escambia County Fire Rescue)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Escambia County has left six people homeless.

At 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.1, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire at the 1400 block of E. Johnson Ave. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the left side of the two-story apartment complex.

  • (Escambia County Fire Rescue)
  • (Escambia County Fire Rescue)
  • (Escambia County Fire Rescue)
  • (Escambia County Fire Rescue)

Crews were able to contain the fire by 6:57 a.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Investigators say the fire stemmed from a fireplace inside one of the units.

The American Red Cross is assisting those six people who were displaced after the fire. NAS Pensacola Fire, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department and Gulf Power provided assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories