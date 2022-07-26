UPDATE (7:09 p.m.): The left southbound lane on I-65 at the 54-mile marker is now open, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-car crash involving a box truck has caused both lanes of I-65 southbound near the 54-mile marker to be closed, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The single-car crash on I-65 near Jack Springs Road in Atmore happened at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, and it is unclear what caused the crash, according to the release.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene. Troopers said the lanes will be blocked for “an undetermined amount of time.” This is an ongoing investigation.