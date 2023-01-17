ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday.

Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation.

ECSO said a juvenile shot Davison, but they determined it was in self-defense. The juvenile has not been charged as of yet, according to ECSO.

After being shot, Davison was transported to a local hospital. ECSO said they waited to arrest Davison until he was out of the hospital.

ECSO said the case is still an ongoing investigation.

Davison is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.