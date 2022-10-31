ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29.
According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to deputies.
ECSO said they have arrested Lawrence Bonner, Jr., for principal to first-degree premeditated murder.
Jacob Colville is still wanted for first-degree premeditated murder.
ECSO said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or ECSO at 850-436-9620.
