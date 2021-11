ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Nov. 20 at around 4 p.m. at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Pensacola.

Investigators found one person dead when they arrived on scene.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.