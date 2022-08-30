ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLA. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting before noon on Aug. 30, at the Beacon gas station on Mobile Hwy in Pensacola.

Deputies said there was an altercation between the suspect and another man and multiple shots were fired. Deputies said a man was transported to the hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

ECSO said the suspect may be driving a silver Mustang with front end damage.

An investigation is currently ongoing, according to ECSO.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.