Viewer warning: Video may contain violence

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO.

According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side of a vehicle and shot at the vehicle at the entrance of an apartment complex on the 900-block of Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

In the 31 second video, you can see the suspect running around a tree and into the parking lot while running up to the driver’s side and pointing what looks to be a gun towards the vehicle. You can see the suspect pointing towards the car at the eight second mark.

The vehicle drives away quickly and makes a left turn out of the parking lot while you can see the suspect run across your screen from left to right. WKRG offers a zoomed in to look starting at the 18 second mark.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.