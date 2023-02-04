ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida say they’re looking for a mother and her three-month-old baby and say the child may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made Friday night by the Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for the baby Shainne Hatfield.

The post says they believe the child is with their mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. They say she may also go by the name Serenity Boyd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Their phone number is 850-436-9620. The post was made by the sheriff’s office at about 8 pm Friday night.