PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons hosted his second gun violence roundtable discussion Wednesday night at the Brownsville Community Center.

Sheriff Simmons was joined by the Pensacola police chief, the state attorney, and local and state elected leaders.

They opened the discussion by hearing public comments. They talked about poverty, funding for after school programs, and the possibility of a one-stop-shop offering resources to parents to keep their children on the right track.

The sheriff said it’s a collaborative effort sharing ideas to reduce the number of shootings.

“I think the only way we can adequately address some of the problems we’re having in our community is to come together and say okay law enforcement, we can do this, we’re doing this already and we’re willing to do this,” Simmons said. “We’re willing to help you with whatever operation the county has or the city has and the city and the school [district] can do the same thing. Say hey we have this program..is this something that will work?”

Simmons is planning another roundtable for the first week of March.

He started the roundtable discussions after a shooting at a Bellview ballpark during a youth football game in 2022.