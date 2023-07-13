PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons hosted his fourth and final roundtable to discuss Operation Brownsville Thursday night.

More than a dozen people gave public comments about ways to end gun violence and address mental health in the Pensacola area. At the table were city, county and state elected officials, school district leaders, the state attorney’s office, the United Way, and others.

They’ve all been working together to make improvements in Brownsville. Sheriff Simmons hopes to take some of what they learned, apply it to other parts of the county and hold more roundtables on different topics.

“I think that we can take some of the pieces of what happened in Brownsville and apply them to any neighborhood throughout the county,” Simmons said. “It doesn’t have to be everything. It can just be pieces of it. It could be a code enforcement lesson learned. It could be a lighting lesson learned or it could be a warrant sweep or it could be based on the technology coming soon.”

Sheriff Simmons hopes to have ShotSpotter technology up and running this fall in the Mayfair and Montclair communities. The technology will be able to detect exactly where a gunshot is fired and that information will pass through a real-time crime center.