Shell casings found near man’s dead body in Pensacola

Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male was found dead on a street in Escambia County. 

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Baggett Court and P Street, which is near the Brownsville area. 

A ECSO spokeswoman said deputies found the  male deceased. Shell casings were found near the body, but investigators are waiting on a medical examiner to determine a cause of death. 

No further details were released at this time. We’ll update this story when more information is available. 

