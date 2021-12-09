Shell casings found near man’s dead body in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male was found dead on a street in Escambia County.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Baggett Court and P Street, which is near the Brownsville area.

A ECSO spokeswoman said deputies found the male deceased. Shell casings were found near the body, but investigators are waiting on a medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

No further details were released at this time. We’ll update this story when more information is available.