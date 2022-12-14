PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Pensacola has released surveillance video of multiple men damaging a gingerbread house.
According to a release, the men damaged the gingerbread house at 221 South Palafox Street, where Winterfest is set up, on the night of Dec. 10. They allegedly caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.
Winterfest is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who is able to identify the men. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward if the tipster uses the Crime Stoppers hotline. The crime is considered to be felony criminal mischief.
