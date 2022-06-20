The seventh man accused of beating another outside an Escambia Co. bar was booked into jail Sunday, June 19.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The seventh man accused of beating another outside an Escambia Co. bar was booked into jail Sunday, June 19.

James Dixon was booked on charges including Aggravated Assault, Obstructing Justice and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Investigators believe Dixon and six others beat a man outside a bar at the 9500 block of North Century Boulevard.

Dixon was accused of pressing a gun into the man’s eye while he threatened to kill him. Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows six others punchings, kicking and stomping on the man.

Deputies believe that Dixon and most of the men involved are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. The group was seen wearing vests and patches associated with the biker gang. The seven men were arrested in connection to the beating and were arrested for several charges including aggravated battery.