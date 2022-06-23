ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a scene off N. Davis Highway after a semi-truck caught fire.

The fire happened Tuesday, June 23, after the back brakes of a semi caught fire, carrying a hauler full of cars, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fire spread quickly to the cars after the driver pulled over at Ramp C. Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and was able to put the fire out.

The driver was not injured during the fire, according to the release. The semi-truck, hauler and four SUVs were damaged in the fire. Exit C was blocked off by the Florida Department of Transportation until the fire was cleared.