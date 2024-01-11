PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of killing a former football star was found guilty of the murder of Ladarius Clardy.

Amos Snowden, of Pensacola, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

His brother, Da’Quavion Snowden, was found guilty of the same charge in July of 2023. Da’Quavion was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Eric Young.

On July 1, 2021, Clardy and Young were sitting in Clardy’s car when 50 bullets were shot into the car before it crashed into a ravine on Fairfield Drive. Clardy was pronounced dead.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced in September of 2021 that the Snowden brothers had been arrested for Clardy’s murder.

Clardy was a star on the football field at Pine Forest High School.

He went on to play football at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

He was back in town visiting family and friends when he was killed.