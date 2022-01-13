Second man charged with felony murder for Ensley, Fla. shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect accused of killing a 20-year-old Pensacola man. 

Ellis Clark Junior, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Atienza on Rawls Avenue in Ensley, Fla.. Atienza was shot and killed Nov. 7, 2021 in what investigators believe was a “marijuana drug deal gone bad.”

Nicholas Wells, 20, was arrested and charged with Felony murder last December.  

Investigators also charged Teleah Billingsley and Delareian Gaffney with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

