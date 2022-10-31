PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament, hosted for the first time in Pensacola, started off with a bang, with both games Sunday afternoon going to overtime.

In the first game, Ole Miss (9-6-4) shut out LSU (9-3-7) in a match that was decided on penalty kicks.

The three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, Ashley Orkus kept the Tigers off the board through regulation, two overtime periods and three rounds of penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals, where Ole Miss will face No. 2 seeded South Carolina (11-3-4) at noon, on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

In the second game of the day, Mississippi State (11-4-4) outlasted the Texas A&M Aggies (9-6-5) to advance to the quarterfinals.

The first goal of the game came from Gwen Mummert. Sophomore Juliet Moore connected with Mummert when she sent in a booming cross onto the path of both Mummert and the Aggie goalkeeper. After both missed the initial, first touch, Mummert spun around and toe-tapped the ball into the back of the net to give MSU the first-half lead.

MSU carried the one-goal advantage into halftime, and into the second half before Texas A&M found the equalizer in the 85th minute. Graduate transfer Jojo Ngongo’s 99th-minute header helped secure State its first conference tournament appearance past the first round.

The No. 8 seeded Bulldogs will return to the pitch Tuesday, Nov. 1, for a quarterfinal match against the No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (17-1-1, 10-0 SEC.) The match will kick off at 5 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.

This is the first time Pensacola has hosted the event. On Sunday, the SEC tweeted Pensacola had 1,528 attendees to the tournament, the second-largest single-session attendance in SEC tournament history.

“It’s an honor to host the SEC Soccer Championship here in Escambia County,” said Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes. “I’m extremely proud of our staff, who has been working hard to get the soccer complex ready in time for the SEC conference, players and friends. This is a phenomenal partnership with Pensacola Sports and the SEC, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

The games on Tuesday, Nov. 1, are below:

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina, at noon

Georgia vs. Tennessee, at 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama, at 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, at 7:30 p.m.

All games are played at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.