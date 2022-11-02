PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In Tuesday’s SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament action, Georgia, Alabama and Vanderbilt all punched their tickets to the semifinals.

First game

No. 6 seeded Georgia (12-5-2, 5-3-2 SEC) defeated No. 3 seeded Tennessee (11-5-2, 7-2-1 SEC) 2-0, in its first victory in the tournament since 2010.

The Bulldogs struck in the 20th minute when graduate forward Dani Murguia hit a shot from beyond the 18-yard box to go up 1-0. In the 34th minute, Tori Penn sealed the deal for the Bulldogs.

“It was a massive win,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. “We had to weather that first bit of pressure from Tennessee – they’re a fantastic team and the energy they brought was good. I thought we were a little nervous to start the game, but once we settled in and Dani hit that goal against the run of play, we settled in, and we executed some of the things we were trying to accomplish, and we scored two goals. I’m extremely proud of the way they fought through the moments of the game and found a way to win.”

The Georgia Bulldogs will face No. 2 seeded South Carolina in the Thursday semifinal match set for 7:30 p.m.

Second game

No. 1 seeded Alabama (18-1-1) shut out No. 8 seeded Mississippi State (11-5-4) to advance to the SEC semifinals for the fifth time in program history.

The Crimson Tide struck first in the 13th minute when Riley Mattingly Parker played a ball to the corner to Riley Tanner, who found Ashlynn Serepca in front of the goal. In the 32nd minute, Macy Clem slid to put the ball in the back of the net and go up 2-0.

“I’m very pleased with our performance tonight,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. “We did what we needed to, to win the game and we were able to play a lot of players and rest some of those that have logged a lot of minutes this season. Our first goal was quality. The combination play and movement that led to Ash (Ashlynn Serepca) getting open in the box was first class. And like we’ve done all year long, we were able to capitalize on a set piece for the second (goal).”

Alabama will face No. 5 seeded Vanderbilt on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Third game

It was a thrilling end to Tuesday night’s games with No. 5 seeded Vanderbilt taking down No. 4 seeded Arkansas in a penalty shootout, 5-4.

Up until penalty kicks, the teams were tied at 1-1. During the shootout, Vanderbilt led 1-0, and made their next four penalty kicks, while Arkansas missed their second attempt and their last attempt. Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wodjelko made the game winning save for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt advances to the semifinals on Thursday and will play No. 1 seeded Alabama at 5 p.m.

All games are being played at Pensacola’s Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.