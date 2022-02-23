PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — The South Eastern Conference woman’s soccer tournament is moving from Orange Beach, Ala. to Pensacola, Fla. for the next two years.

The SEC announced Wednesday, Feb. 23 that the tournament will move to Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola.

The SEC tournament will be held at the complex until 2024, “with an option to extend the agreement to 2026,” according to a news release from the SEC. The tournament was previously held in Orange Beach, Ala. for the past 18 of the 19 seasons of the tournament.

This is the second time the SEC tournament has been held in Florida, with the last one being held 25 years ago in Gainesville.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released this statement: