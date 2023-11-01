PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, thousands of people are in Pensacola for the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The SEC tournament kicked off Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. An estimated 3,200 people attended in the first two days. This is the second year Pensacola has hosted the tournament. Last year, it generated a $2.5 million economic impact.

The semifinals are on Thursday evening. Arkansas will play Mississippi State and Georgia will play against Texas A&M. The two winners will face off in the championship Sunday.