PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten Southeastern Conference soccer teams will be coming to Pensacola to compete for the SEC Championship title in October.

The single-elimination tournament will be held from Sunday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale on the SEC ticket office website. Passes for the entire tournament are $40. Individual tickets for the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students and military. Championship game tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students and military.

This is the second year that Pensacola will be the host of the tournament. The city is scheduled to host the tournament through 2024.