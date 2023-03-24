PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers will continue searching this weekend for a boater who’s been missing since his boat overturned earlier this week.

Two men were fishing on a boat when it overturned. The boat was found Tuesday close to Pensacola Pass and Naval Air Station Pensacola. One man made it to shore but 29-year-old Pete Griffin is still missing.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday night but volunteers have continued search efforts in the air and on the water. The United Cajun Navy from Louisiana flew planes over the Gulf of Mexico and Pensacola Pass Friday.

The United Cajun Navy will have a plane back in the sky Saturday after 10 a.m. when weather improves and they will continue searching in the coming days. If you’d like to volunteer or donate, you can go to the United Cajun Navy website.